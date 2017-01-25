Australian Dollar Falls On Weak CPI Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday, as data showed that the consumer prices in Australia rose less then expected on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, signaling an expectation for a RBA rate cut further.





Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the consumer prices in Australia were up 0.5 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016. That was beneath expectations for 0.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, inflation gained 1.5 percent -0, shy of forecasts for 1.6 percent but up from 1.3 percent in the three months prior.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's trimmed mean was up 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year, while the weighted median gained 0.4 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.

In other economic news, data from Westpac Bank showed that leading economic indicator for the Australian economy jumped in December, rising 0.44 percent last month. That follows the upwardly revised 0.03 percent gain in November.

In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.4239 against the euro, from an early 5-day high of 1.4122. The aussie may test support near the 1.45 region.

Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to a 5-day low of 0.7534, more than a 3-week low of 1.0408 and a 1-week low of 0.9895 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7578, 1.0457 and 0.9969, respectively. If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.73 against the greenback, 1.03 against the kiwi, and 0.98 against the loonie.

The aussie slipped to 85.50 against the yen, from an early 5-day high of 86.51. On the downside, 84.00 is seen as the next support level for the aussie.

Meanwhile, the NZ dollar also fell against its major rivals.

In economic news, data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed that total credit card spending in New Zealand climbed 3.1 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 4.2 percent decline in November. On an annual basis, credit card spending growth quickened to 8.5 percent in December from 4.1 percent in the prior month.

Tuesday, the Australian dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the aussie rose against the U.S. dollar, it held steady against the yen and the euro.

In the Asian trading, the NZ dollar fell to 0.7231 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7247. The kiwi may test support near the 0.71 region.

Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 1.4837 and 82.11 from an early 6-day high of 1.4776 and a 5-day high of 82.68, respectively. If the extends downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.50 against the euro, and 80.00 against the yen.

Looking ahead, Swiss consumption indicator for December is due to be released in the pre-European session at 2:00 am ET.

The German Ifo business climate index and Swiss ZEW economic expectation index, both for January, are slated for release later in the day.

In the New York session, U.S. house price index for November and U.S. crude oil inventories data.

At 10:30 am ET, Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan is scheduled to speak in Wiesbaden, Germany.

At 11:00 am ET, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is expected be the panelist at the Deutsche Bundesbank G20 conference on "Digitizing finance, financial inclusion and financial literacy". German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney are to speak at the conference in Wiesbaden, Germany.

