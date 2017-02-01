Australian Dollar Falls Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


01.02.17 05:55
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The Australian dollar fell to a 3-week low of 1.4291 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4229.


Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie dropped to 0.7552 and 85.35 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7583 and 85.55, respectively.


If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.47 against the euro, 0.73 against the greenback and 83.00 against the yen.


