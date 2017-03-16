Erweiterte Funktionen


Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors




16.03.17 06:12
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The Australian dollar fell to 0.7677 against the U.S. dollar and 87.04 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7709 and 87.40, respectively.


Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slipped to 1.3968 and 1.0215 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3917 and 1.0253, respectively.


If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.74 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen, 1.42 against the euro and 1.00 against the loonie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:01 , dpa-AFX
Chinas Notenbank erhöht Kosten für Banken b [...]
06:29 , dpa-AFX
BoJ Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged
06:24 , dpa-AFX
NZ Dollar Slides Against Majors
06:12 , dpa-AFX
Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors
06:08 , dpa-AFX
Tesla Raises $1.15 Bln In Offerings To Fund [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...