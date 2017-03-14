Erweiterte Funktionen


Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors




14.03.17 06:25
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The Australian dollar fell to 1.4112 against the euro and 86.71 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4069 and 86.96, respectively.


Against the U.S., the Canadian and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to 0.7549, 1.0155 and 1.0911 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7571, 1.0174 and 1.0932, respectively.


If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.45 against the euro, 85.00 against the yen, 0.74 against the greenback, 1.00 against the loonie and 1.06 against the kiwi.


