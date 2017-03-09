Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.





The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 0.7514 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day low of 1.0136 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7526 and 1.0156, respectively.

Against the euro and the yen, the aussie dropped to a 1-month low of 1.4026 and a 9-day low of 85.96 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4000 and 86.09, respectively.

If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.74 against the greenback, 1.00 against the loonie, 1.42 against the euro and 84.00 against the yen.

