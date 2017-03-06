Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.





The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 1.4012 against the euro and a 6-day low of 86.16 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.3981 and 86.59, respectively.

Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 0.7569 and 1.0141 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7594 and 1.0456, respectively.

If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.42 against the euro, 84.00 against the yen, 0.73 against the greenback and 0.99 against the loonie.

