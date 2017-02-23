Erweiterte Funktionen


Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors




23.02.17 06:03
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The Australian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 1.0663 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0710.


Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the aussie dropped to 2-day lows of 1.3763 and 0.7665 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3711 and 0.7702, respectively.


Against the Canadian dollar and the yen, the aussie slipped to 1.0088 and 86.77 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0135 and 87.27, respectively.


If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.04 against the kiwi,1.40 against the euro, 0.75 against the greenback, 0.99 against the loonie and 84.00 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:15 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: ADVA Optical Networking Posts [...]
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG exceeds FF [...]
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank Group posts very g [...]
06:57 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Studie: Nur noch Deutschland bietet [...]
06:51 , dpa-AFX
Japan's Leading Index Improves Less Than Es [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...