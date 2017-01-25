Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


25.01.17 05:26
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.4239 against the euro, from an early 5-day high of 1.4122.


Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to a 5-day low of 0.7534, more than a 3-week low of 1.0408 and a 1-week low of 0.9895 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7578, 1.0457 and 0.9969, respectively.


The aussie slipped to 85.50 against the yen, from an early 5-day high of 86.51.


If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.45 against the euro, 0.73 against the greenback, 1.03 against the kiwi, 0.98 against the loonie and 84.00 against the yen.


