Australian Dollar Extends Rise Amid Rising Risk Appetite

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar continued to be strong against other major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday on rising risk appetite, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and upbeat corporate earnings results.





In her semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Yellen said that the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates at a gradual pace and spoke in support of an interest rate hike in Fed's March 14-15 policy meeting. Yellen also said that waiting too long to raise interest rates could be disastrous for the economy.

In the economic news, data from Westpac Bank revealed that consumer confidence in Australia climbed in February. The index advanced 2.3 percent to a score of 99.6.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that total new motor vehicle sales in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in January, coming in at 97,636. That follows the 0.3 percent increase in December.

Tuesday, the Australian dollar had risen 0.22 percent against the U.S. dollar, 0.09 percent against the yen, 0.42 percent against the euro, and 0.21 percent against the NZ dollar. Meanwhile, the aussie fell against the Canadian dollar.

In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-year high of 1.3772 against the euro and a 1-year high of 87.79 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3804 and 87.56, respectively. If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.36 against the euro and 88.00 against the yen.

Against the Canadian and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to a 2-day high of 1.0042 and nearly a 4-month high of 1.0707 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0015 and 1.0688, respectively. The aussie may test resistance around 1.02 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.

The aussie edged up to 0.7679 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7657. On the upside, 0.79 is seen as the next resistance level for the aussie.

Meanwhile, the safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against its major rivals amid rising risk appetite.

In the Asian trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 114.24 against the yen from an early more than 2-week high of 114.51. The greenback is likely to find support around the 111.00 region.

Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 1.0586, 1.2471 and 1.0057 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0573, 1.2466 and 1.0063, respectively. If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound and 0.99 against the franc.

The greenback dropped to 0.7176 against the NZ dollar from yesterday's closing value of 0.7168. On the downside, 0.73 is seen as the next support level for the greenback.

Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged down to 1.3065 from an early high of 1.3096. The greenback may test support near the 1.29 region.

Among the scheduled events today, U.K. jobs data and Eurozone trade balance, both for December are due to be released later in the day.

In the New York session, Canada manufacturing sales data for December and existing home sales data for January, U.S. CPI data for January, retail sales data for January, industrial production for January, business inventories for December, crude oil inventories data, U.S. Empire State manufacturing index for February, and U.S. NAHB housing market index for February are slated for release.

At 10:00 am ET, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify on the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report before the House Financial Services Committee, in Washington DC.

At 12:00 pm ET, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is expected to speak before a New York Association for Business Economics luncheon, in New York.

At 12:45 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is expected to speak about the economic outlook at La Salle University, in Philadelphia.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM