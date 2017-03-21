Australian Dollar Drops Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.





The Australian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.0929 against the NZ dollar and a 4-day low of 1.3967 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0956 and 1.3893, respectively.

Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slipped to 0.7701, 86.79 and 1.0282 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7727, 86.99 and 1.0320, respectively.

If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the kiwi, 1.41 against the euro, 0.75 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 1.01 against the loonie.

