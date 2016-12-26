Australian Dollar Climbs Against Most Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar firmed against most major counterparts in the early European session on Monday.





The aussie advanced to 0.7206 against the greenback, 1.4491 against the euro and 84.40 versus the yen, from its early lows of 0.7161 and 1.4591, and a 3-week low of 83.87, respectively.

The aussie was trading higher at 0.9729 against the loonie, up from its previous low of 0.9684.

If the aussie extends rise, it may find resistance around 0.735 against the greenback, 1.41 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen and 0.995 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM