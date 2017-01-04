Australian Dollar Advances Amid Rising Risk Appetite

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar climbed against its major rivals in the late Asian session on Wednesday amid rising risk appetite, as Asian stocks rose, tracking the overnight gains from the Wall Street, and as upbeat economic data from the U.



S., China and Europe fueled optimism over global economic growth.

U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than anticipated in December and construction spending climbed more than expected in November to reach its highest annual rate in over ten years, separate reports showed Tuesday, signaling that U.S. economy is picking up speed.

The better than expected U.S. economic data came following the releases of upbeat factory activity data from China and Europe.

Crude oil prices recovered some of its lost ground from Tuesday's slump, ahead of U.S. stockpile data.

Traders await the FOMC minutes from the December 13-14 meeting due later in the day, for more details about the pace of Fed rate hikes in this year.

The ADP private sector payrolls data and ISM services PMI are due on Thursday, followed by key non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

The currency has been trading higher on Tuesday, following strong factory activity data from China. It rose 0.5 percent against the greenback, 0.7 percent against the yen, 0.9 percent against the euro and 0.6 percent against the kiwi for the day.

The aussie climbed to a 5-day high of 0.7245 against the greenback, up from Tuesday's closing value of 0.7216. The aussie-greenback pair is likely to find resistance around the 0.74 mark.

Reversing from an early low of 1.4423 against the euro, the aussie edged up to 1.4366. Continuation of the aussie's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.42 region.

The aussie strengthened to a 2-week high of 85.52 against the yen, compared to 84.96 hit late New York Tuesday. If the aussie extends rise, 88.00 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The latest survey from Nikkei showed that Japan manufacturing sector activity continued to expand in December and at a faster rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.4.

That's up from 51.3 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The aussie hit a 5-day high of 0.9743 against the loonie and held steady thereafter. Further uptrend may take the aussie to a resistance around the 0.99 level.

Although the aussie firmed to a 2-week high of 1.0487 against the kiwi early in the session, it retreated in the course of the trading. The pair was trading at 1.0456, compared to Tuesday's closing value of 1.0430.

Looking ahead, PMI reports from European nations, U.K. mortgage approvals for November and Eurozone flash consumer price index for December are set for release in the European session.

