Australian Dollar Advances Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.





The Australian dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.7699 against the U.S. dollar and 1.3749 against the euro, from an early more than 2-week low of 0.7637 and a 9-day low of 1.3837, respectively.

Against the Canadian dollar, the yen and the NZ dollar, the aussie advanced to a 3-1/2-month high of 1.0229, a 5-day high of 86.97 and a 1-week high of 1.0731 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0179, 86.33 and 1.0645, respectively.

If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.78 against the greenback, 1.35 against the euro, 1.03 against the loonie, 88.00 against the yen and 1.08 against the kiwi.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

