Australian Dollar Advances Against Majors




06.01.17 12:25
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday.


The aussie was trading higher at 85.16 versus the yen, up from a low of 84.57 hit at 6:45 pm ET.


The aussie bounced off to 0.7353 against the greenback and 1.4419 against the euro, from its early low of 0.7312 and a 3-day low of 1.4470, respectively.


The aussie hit a 2-day high of 0.9737 versus the loonie, off its previous low of 0.9696.


The aussie is likely to find resistance around 87.00 against the yen, 1.38 against the euro, 0.99 against the loonie and 0.75 against the greenback.


