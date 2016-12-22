Australia's Immuron Files For US IPO

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Immuron Limited announced that it filed its Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the initial public offering of its American Depository Shares.





Immuron is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of immune mediated diseases. Immuron currently markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellers' diarrhoea, whilst its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase II clinical trials for NASH, ASH and Pediatric NASH.

The company also intends to seek the listing of its ADS on a US national stock exchange. The number of shares proposed to be offered and price have not yet been determined.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM