Erweiterte Funktionen


Australia's Immuron Files For US IPO




22.12.16 04:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Immuron Limited announced that it filed its Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the initial public offering of its American Depository Shares.


Immuron is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of immune mediated diseases. Immuron currently markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellers' diarrhoea, whilst its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase II clinical trials for NASH, ASH and Pediatric NASH.


The company also intends to seek the listing of its ADS on a US national stock exchange. The number of shares proposed to be offered and price have not yet been determined.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:56 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Edges Up Near $53 On Demand Ou [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Missglü [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFX
Heitkamp "Likely" To Remain In The Senate
20:44 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE (english)
20:38 , dpa-AFX
WDH/ROUNDUP 2/Bange Blicke auf Monte de [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...