Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release February figures for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.





The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.7 percent, with the addition of 16,500 jobs following the gain of 13,500 in January.

New Zealand will provide Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts calling for a gain of 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.2 percent on year following the 1.1 percent quarterly increase and the 3.5 percent yearly gain in Q3.

The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.

Hong Kong will release unemployment figures for February, with forecasts calling for the jobless rate to hold steady at 3.3 percent.

Singapore will provide February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth S$36.77 billion and exports were at S$40.40 billion for a trade surplus of S$3.63 billion.

The central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.75 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM