Erweiterte Funktionen


Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday




15.03.17 22:46
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release February figures for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.7 percent, with the addition of 16,500 jobs following the gain of 13,500 in January.


New Zealand will provide Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts calling for a gain of 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.2 percent on year following the 1.1 percent quarterly increase and the 3.5 percent yearly gain in Q3.


The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.


Hong Kong will release unemployment figures for February, with forecasts calling for the jobless rate to hold steady at 3.3 percent.


Singapore will provide February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth S$36.77 billion and exports were at S$40.40 billion for a trade surplus of S$3.63 billion.


The central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.75 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
23:33 , dpa-AFX
Italiens Regierungschef Gentiloni jubelt: 'Kein
23:32 , dpa-AFX
Merkel hat Rutte telefonisch gratuliert
23:17 , dpa-AFX
Ruttes Partei erwartet lange Koalitionsverhandl [...]
23:10 , dpa-AFX
Carl Bildt spricht von 'Anti-Trump-Welle in Euro [...]
23:10 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 3: Niederlande bleiben pro-europäisch [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...