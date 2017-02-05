Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Monday

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday release December figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.





Retail sales are expected to have added a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month after gaining 0.2 percent in November. For the fourth quarter, sales are called higher by 0.9 percent after easing 0.1 percent in Q3.

Australia also will see January results for the job ads index from ANZ and the inflation forecast from TD Securities. In December, job ads sank 1.9 percent on month, while the inflation forecast suggested an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year.

China will see January results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin; in December, their scores were 53.4 and 53.5, respectively.

Japan will release December data for labor cash earnings. In November, labor cash earnings were up 0.2 percent on month and real cash earnings were down 0.2 percent on month.

The Philippines will provide January numbers for consumer prices and December data for producer prices. In December, CPI was up 0.3 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year, while core CPI gained 2.5 percent on year. PPI in November was up 0.8 percent on month and down 3.5 percent on year.

Indonesia will see Q4 numbers for gross domestic product; in the third quarter, GDP was 3.20 percent on quarter and 5.02 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in New Zealand are closed for Waitangi Day, and will re-open on Tuesday.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM