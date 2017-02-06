Erweiterte Funktionen


Australia Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday




06.02.17 23:47
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.


Australia also will see January numbers for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG; in December, the index score was 47.0.


Japan will see preliminary December figures for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to show a score of 105.5, up from 102.8. The coincident is pegged at 115.1, up from 115.0.


The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will see Q1 numbers for its two-year inflation forecast; in the previous three months, the forecast pegged inflation at 1.7 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
00:47 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: RECOMME [...]
00:47 , dpa-AFX
Tesoro Corporation Q4 Profit Rises 44%
00:41 , dpa-AFX
Tech Titans Take Stand Against Trump Muslim [...]
00:13 , dpa-AFX
FMC Corp. Issues 2017 Earnings Guidance
06.02.17 , dpa-AFX
Australia Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...