Australia Home Loans On Tap For Friday




09.03.17 23:45
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release January figures for home loans, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


Home loans are expected to sink 1.0 percent on month after adding 0.4 percent in December. The value of loans was up 1.3 percent in December, while investment lending fell 1.0 percent.


Japan will see Q1 numbers for the large all industry and manufacturing indexes from BSI; in the previous three months, their scores were +3 and +7.5, respectively.


Singapore will provide January data for retail sales; in December, sales fell 1.9 percent on month and gained 0.4 percent on year.


