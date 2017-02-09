Erweiterte Funktionen


Australia Home Loans On Tap For Friday




09.02.17 23:45
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release December figures for home loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


Home loans are expected to add 1.0 percent on month after rising 0.9 percent in November; in the previous month, investment lending climbed 4.9 percent and the value of loans added 0.4 percent.


Japan will see December results for its tertiary industry index and January figures for producer prices.


The tertiary industry index is expected to slip 0.2 percent on month after adding 0.2 percent in November. Producer prices are called higher by 0.2 percent on month and flat on year after rising 0.6 percent on month and falling 1.2 percent on year in December.


Malaysia will provide December numbers for industrial and manufacturing production; in November, industrial production was up 6.2 percent on year and manufacturing production added 6.5 percent on year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



