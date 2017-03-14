Erweiterte Funktionen


Australia Consumer Confidence Data Due On Wednesday




14.03.17 23:16
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday see March results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The index jumped 2.3 percent in February to a score of 99.6.


Australia also will release February figures for new motor vehicle sales; in January, sales were up 0.6 percent on month and down 0.9 percent on year.


Japan will provide February numbers for Tokyo condominium sales; in January, sales fell an annual 7.4 percent.


Japan also will see final January figures for industrial production; the previous reading suggested a decline of 0.8 percent on month and a gain of 3.2 percent on year.


South Korea will release February numbers for unemployment, with forecasts pinning the jobless rate at 3.7 percent - up from 3.6 percent in January.


Singapore will see unemployment figures for the fourth quarter pf 2016; in the three months prior, the jobless rate was 2.1 percent.


Indonesia will provide February data for imports, exports and trade balance; in January, imports were worth $11.99 billion and exports were at $13.38 billion for a trade surplus of $1.40 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



