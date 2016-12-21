'Austin Mayor, Feds Colluded As Texas Gov. Sued To Keep Syrian Refugees Out'

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After the governor of Texas announced that the state would stop accepting Syrian refugees, the Obama administration went behind his back secretly conferencing with a mayor that offers illegal immigrants sanctuary and Syrians a welcome mat, Judicial Watch said Tuesday.





The plan, evidently, was to continue sending Syrian refugees to the Lone Star State, even as the governor initiated litigation to halt the flow, according to the judicial watchdog.

Judicial Watch claimed that it obtained records of the administration's behind-the-scenes efforts to keep sending Syrians to Texas despite fierce opposition from state officials over the security threats created by refugees from an Arab nation that's a hotbed of terrorism.

The White House looked to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, going around Texas Governor Greg Abbott to confer with a city leader who espoused the controversial Syrian resettlements, Judicial Watch said quoting the records. Shortly after the Governor announced that the state wouldn't accept any more Syrian refugees, the administration responded by colluding with Adler, according to records of a conference call between the mayor's office and the White House. The administration also furnished Adler with "talking points" involving the refugee resettlement and the parties discussed Abbott's lawsuit, it says.

