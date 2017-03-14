Aussie Falls As Australia Business Confidence Slides

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday, after data showed that the business confidence in Australia deteriorated in February.





Data from the National Australia Bank showed that the business confidence in Australia deteriorated in February, with an index score of +7. That's down from +10 in January.

Business conditions also slipped in February, with the index dropping to +9 from +16 in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the currency showed muted reaction to the China data.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China's industrial production increased at a faster-than-expected pace in the first two months of the year. Industrial output climbed 6.3 percent in the January to February period from a year ago, just above the 6.2 percent rise expected by economists.

During the first two months of 2017, retail sales surged 9.5 percent as compared to the same period of last year. That was slower than the expected growth of 10.6 percent.

Monday, the Australian dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the aussie rose against the U.S. dollar, the euro, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, it held steady against the yen.

In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar fell to 1.4112 against the euro and 86.71 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4069 and 86.96, respectively. If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.45 against the euro and 85.00 against the yen.

Against the U.S., the Canadian and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to 0.7549, 1.0155 and 1.0911 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7571, 1.0174 and 1.0932, respectively. The aussie may test support near 0.74 against the greenback, 1.00 against the loonie and 1.06 against the kiwi.

Looking ahead, the German final CPI data for February, Eurozone industrial production for January and German ZEW survey's economic sentiment index for March are due to be released later in the day.

In the New York session, U.S. NFIB small business index and U.S. PPI, both for February, are slated for release.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM