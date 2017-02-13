Aurubis Turns To Profit In Q1; Backs FY17 Outlook

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aurubis":

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer Aurubis (AIAGY.



PK, AIAGF.PK) reported Monday that its first-quarter consolidated net income was 78 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 25 million euros. Earnings per share were 1.73 euros, compared to loss of 0.56 euro last year.

Operating consolidated net income was 14 million euros or 0.30 euro per share, compared to 26 million euros or 0.58 euro last year.

Operating earnings before taxes or EBT fell to 18 million euros from 36 million euros last year. The result was significantly influenced by a scheduled shutdown in Hamburg, as well as by negative measurement effects in connection with inventories at higher metal prices.

Revenues were 2.46 billion euros, higher than last year's 2.398 billion euros. Higher metal prices stood in contrast to slightly lower sales volumes.

Looking ahead, Aurubis confirmed its forecast for the full fiscal year. The company continues to expect significantly higher operating EBT and slightly higher operating ROCE compared to the previous year.

