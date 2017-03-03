Aurubis Plans To Expand Into Production Of Other Non-ferrous Metals

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aurubis":

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer Aurubis (AIAGY.



PK, AIAGF.PK) plans to expand into production of other non-ferrous metals, Jürgen Schachler Executive Board Chairman said at annual shareholders' meeting on Thursday.

He did not name specific metals, but told that Aurubis should become a "multi metals producer."

Aurubis confirmed earnings forecast for 2016/17. It expects a significantly, or more than 10%, higher operating EBT and a 1 to 5 percentage point increase in return on capital employed compared to the previous year.

It anticipates a continued good supply of copper concentrates with satisfactory treatment and refining charges for it. At the same time, the concentrate throughputs will increase after the shutdown in Hamburg, and it anticipates high capacity utilization for the rest of the fiscal year.

The company expects a good sales trend for copper product segment. It anticipates solid demand at prior-year level in Business Line Rod & Shapes, and it expects relatively stable demand on the strip product markets.

The strong US dollar will continue to support the company's earnings positively.

The company would like to improve its EBITDA by the end of fiscal year 2019/20 with internal optimization measures generating more than 200 million euros. our EBITDA was 358 million euros in the past fiscal year 2015/16 and 500 million euros in the record year preceding it.

The company formulates long-term objectives regarding where it wants to be in 2025 and what it want to be distinguished by.

