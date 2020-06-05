Aurora Cannabis stock: Soon no more penny stocks?

The shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (in short „Aurora Cannabis“) will probably not be a penny stock (i.e. quoted below one dollar per share) next week. Is this good news for the shareholders, after all the share was last quoted at about 0.671 dollars in New York? The news is rather neutral. Because yes, next week there will probably be this ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



