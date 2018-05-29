Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aurelius":
Aurelius stock: Will the 200-days line fall now?
29.05.18 20:47
Finanztrends
The Aurelius stock was about to attack the all-time high at 67.30 Euro, but ultimately was not able to reach this mark. The price started to drop to 56 Euro. The 200-days line is moving at this level as well.
Now we have to wait and see whether the buyers will push the price further up or below the 200-days line. There ... Mehr lesen?
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|55,85 €
|57,25 €
|-1,40 €
|-2,45%
|29.05./18:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0JK2A8
|A0JK2A
|65,70 €
|44,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|56,40 €
|-1,40%
|21:51
|Frankfurt
|56,25 €
|-1,06%
|19:19
|München
|55,50 €
|-1,77%
|18:22
|Hamburg
|57,00 €
|-1,81%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|55,85 €
|-2,45%
|18:26
|Xetra
|56,25 €
|-2,68%
|17:36
|Berlin
|55,95 €
|-2,70%
|12:18
|Düsseldorf
|56,30 €
|-2,85%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|12344
|Aurelius
|19:49
|1256
|Pro & Contra Aurelius (ohne S.
|23.05.18
|4
|Aurelius Dividende?
|04.03.18
|Löschung
|26.10.17
|1
|Löschung
|08.06.17