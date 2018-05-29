Aurelius stock: Will the 200-days line fall now?

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aurelius":

The Aurelius stock was about to attack the all-time high at 67.30 Euro, but ultimately was not able to reach this mark. The price started to drop to 56 Euro. The 200-days line is moving at this level as well.

Now we have to wait and see whether the buyers will push the price further up or below the 200-days line. There ... Mehr lesen?

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.