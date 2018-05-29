Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aurelius":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Aurelius stock: Will the 200-days line fall now?




29.05.18 20:47
Finanztrends

The Aurelius stock was about to attack the all-time high at 67.30 Euro, but ultimately was not able to reach this mark. The price started to drop to 56 Euro. The 200-days line is moving at this level as well.


Now we have to wait and see whether the buyers will push the price further up or below the 200-days line. There ... Mehr lesen?


Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.


zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Großauftrag von einem der größten Versorger der USA - Weitere Riesendeals in Kürze
934% mit Internet of Things Hot Stock nach 976%, 1.550% und 8.241%  
 
Torino Power Solutions Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
55,85 € 57,25 € -1,40 € -2,45% 29.05./18:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0JK2A8 A0JK2A 65,70 € 44,78 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,40 € -1,40%  21:51
Frankfurt 56,25 € -1,06%  19:19
München 55,50 € -1,77%  18:22
Hamburg 57,00 € -1,81%  08:01
Stuttgart 55,85 € -2,45%  18:26
Xetra 56,25 € -2,68%  17:36
Berlin 55,95 € -2,70%  12:18
Düsseldorf 56,30 € -2,85%  17:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Paukenschlag - Lithium-Konzentration um Faktor 14 von 76mg/L auf 1.060mg/L gesteigert. 6,72 Mio. to Lithium - 1.694% Lithium Hot Stock 2018

E3 Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12344 Aurelius 19:49
1256 Pro & Contra Aurelius (ohne S. 23.05.18
4 Aurelius Dividende? 04.03.18
  Löschung 26.10.17
1 Löschung 08.06.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...