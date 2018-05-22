Erweiterte Funktionen

Aurelius stock: This is a new record




22.05.18 19:16
Finanztrends

On its general meeting Aurelius paid a record dividend to its shareholders. This record dividend amounts to 5.00 Euro per share.


According to Aurelius, the dividend consists out of a base dividend of 1.50 Euro per share and a participation dividend of 3.50 Euro per share. The total amount paid is 141 Million Euro.


The record dividends have it reasons: The ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.


zur Originalmeldung

Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
60,55 € 60,20 € 0,35 € +0,58% 22.05./20:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0JK2A8 A0JK2A 65,90 € 44,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		60,55 € +0,58%  20:41
Berlin 60,75 € +1,59%  08:00
Frankfurt 60,65 € -5,16%  19:08
Düsseldorf 60,55 € -5,24%  17:00
München 60,70 € -5,30%  17:32
Xetra 60,25 € -5,71%  17:36
Hamburg 60,75 € -5,74%  08:09
Stuttgart 60,40 € -6,57%  19:40
  = Realtime
Aktuell
