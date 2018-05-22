Aurelius stock: This is a new record

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aurelius":

On its general meeting Aurelius paid a record dividend to its shareholders. This record dividend amounts to 5.00 Euro per share.

According to Aurelius, the dividend consists out of a base dividend of 1.50 Euro per share and a participation dividend of 3.50 Euro per share. The total amount paid is 141 Million Euro.

The record dividends have it reasons: The ...

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.