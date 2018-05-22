Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aurelius":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Aurelius stock: Keep buying




22.05.18 22:53
Finanztrends

Aurelius was finally able to persuade its critics. Even though the stock fell by 2 % on Friday, the stock looks quite satisfying, regarding the short-term prospects for reaching new records. The long-term upwards trend is strong anyways. Since April the stock has increased quite massively. Before that the stock was in a chart technical upwards trend, but decreased in tempo.Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Beste neue Kobalt-Aktie 2018 - Kobalt über 91.000 USD/t
Neuer 533% Cobalt Hot Stock nach 712% mit Nachbar US Cobalt und 3.085% mit eCobalt  
 
Hybrid Minerals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,15 € 60,25 € -1,10 € -1,83% 23.05./11:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0JK2A8 A0JK2A 65,80 € 44,68 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		58,90 € -2,64%  12:07
Stuttgart 59,35 € -1,74%  11:29
Hamburg 59,65 € -1,81%  09:45
Xetra 59,15 € -1,83%  11:52
München 59,45 € -2,06%  11:10
Berlin 59,50 € -2,06%  09:26
Düsseldorf 59,15 € -2,31%  10:00
Frankfurt 58,90 € -2,89%  10:24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Startschuss für die dritte 300% Kursrallye. Neuer Gold Hot Stock 2018 Aben Resources nach 2.090% mit GT Gold

Aben Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12294 Aurelius 11:51
1256 Pro & Contra Aurelius (ohne S. 11:35
4 Aurelius Dividende? 04.03.18
  Löschung 26.10.17
1 Löschung 08.06.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...