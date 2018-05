Aurelius stock: Keep buying

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aurelius":

Aurelius was finally able to persuade its critics. Even though the stock fell by 2 % on Friday, the stock looks quite satisfying, regarding the short-term prospects for reaching new records. The long-term upwards trend is strong anyways. Since April the stock has increased quite massively. Before that the stock was in a chart technical upwards trend, but decreased in tempo.

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.