Aurelius stock: Is that the end of the flight?
29.05.18 14:12
Finanztrends
After the stock price was moving up to the direction of the all-time high the Aurelius‘ shareholders had to suffer from a minor price adjustment. On the weekly basis the stock is still above the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator but on daily basis the stock fell inside the cloud of this indicator. It will might drop below it soon.
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,30 €
|57,80 €
|-1,50 €
|-2,60%
|29.05./16:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0JK2A8
|A0JK2A
|65,80 €
|44,68 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|56,35 €
|-1,49%
|17:09
|München
|56,25 €
|-0,44%
|16:28
|Frankfurt
|56,40 €
|-0,79%
|16:52
|Hamburg
|57,00 €
|-1,81%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|56,20 €
|-1,83%
|16:12
|Xetra
|56,30 €
|-2,60%
|16:52
|Berlin
|55,95 €
|-2,70%
|12:18
|Düsseldorf
|55,95 €
|-3,45%
|15:35
= Realtime
