Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aurelius":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Aurelius stock: Is that the end of the flight?




29.05.18 14:12
Finanztrends

After the stock price was moving up to the direction of the all-time high the Aurelius‘ shareholders had to suffer from a minor price adjustment. On the weekly basis the stock is still above the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator but on daily basis the stock fell inside the cloud of this indicator. It will might drop below it soon.


The only support ... Mehr lesen?


Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.


zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Großauftrag von einem der größten Versorger der USA - Weitere Riesendeals in Kürze
934% mit Internet of Things Hot Stock nach 976%, 1.550% und 8.241%  
 
Torino Power Solutions Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,30 € 57,80 € -1,50 € -2,60% 29.05./16:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0JK2A8 A0JK2A 65,80 € 44,68 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,35 € -1,49%  17:09
München 56,25 € -0,44%  16:28
Frankfurt 56,40 € -0,79%  16:52
Hamburg 57,00 € -1,81%  08:01
Stuttgart 56,20 € -1,83%  16:12
Xetra 56,30 € -2,60%  16:52
Berlin 55,95 € -2,70%  12:18
Düsseldorf 55,95 € -3,45%  15:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Paukenschlag - Lithium-Konzentration um Faktor 14 von 76mg/L auf 1.060mg/L gesteigert. 6,72 Mio. to Lithium - 1.694% Lithium Hot Stock 2018

E3 Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12343 Aurelius 15:50
1256 Pro & Contra Aurelius (ohne S. 23.05.18
4 Aurelius Dividende? 04.03.18
  Löschung 26.10.17
1 Löschung 08.06.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...