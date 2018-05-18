Erweiterte Funktionen

Aurelius stock: Are the good times over?




18.05.18 18:04
Finanztrends

In February the Aurelius‘ price already bounced back from the 200 day line and adjusted back upwards. There was another correction in April and since that point the stock is going steadily upwards too. On a weekly basis the price is above the supertrend line for a long time already.


Accordingly to the strong price increases during the last weeks, the stock ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

