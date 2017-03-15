Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Whole Foods Market":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Audi Group FY16 Profit Decreases; Revenue Up 1.5%




15.03.17 11:15
dpa-AFX


WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Audi Group (AUDVF.PK) reported profit before tax of 3.05 billion euros in fiscal 2016 compared to 5.28 billion euros, previous year.

Profit after tax decreased to 2.07 billion euros from 4.30 billion euros. Operating profit before special items decreased 5.6% to 4.85 billion euros.


The Group reported revenue of 59.32 billion euros compared to 58.42 billion euros, a year ago, an increase of 1.5%. In the 2016 fiscal year, AUDI AG increased production of cars of the Audi brand to 1,303,493 units from 1,299,434 units, prior year. In the fiscal year, 1,867,738 cars of the Audi brand were delivered to customers worldwide, compared to 1,803,246, prior year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,24 € 27,17 € 0,07 € +0,26% 15.03./12:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9668371068 886391 31,57 € 23,70 €
Werte im Artikel
27,24 plus
+0,26%
55,03 plus
+0,07%
1,88 minus
-1,47%
138,85 minus
-1,80%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,24 € +0,26%  11:51
Frankfurt 27,50 € +1,85%  08:02
Stuttgart 27,24 € +0,70%  11:35
Berlin 26,795 € +0,41%  08:08
Xetra 26,75 € 0,00%  14.03.17
Nasdaq 28,86 $ 0,00%  14.03.17
München 27,48 € -0,16%  08:01
Düsseldorf 26,76 € -0,89%  08:21
Hamburg 26,76 € -0,89%  08:15
Hannover 26,76 € -0,89%  08:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
102 Whole Foods mit bestem Quart. 09.02.17
1 Bricht Whole Foods Market heu. 08.05.13
9 Whole Foods Market Depotaufn. 16.02.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...