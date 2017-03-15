Audi Group FY16 Profit Decreases; Revenue Up 1.5%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Whole Foods Market":

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Audi Group (AUDVF.PK) reported profit before tax of 3.05 billion euros in fiscal 2016 compared to 5.28 billion euros, previous year.



Profit after tax decreased to 2.07 billion euros from 4.30 billion euros. Operating profit before special items decreased 5.6% to 4.85 billion euros.

The Group reported revenue of 59.32 billion euros compared to 58.42 billion euros, a year ago, an increase of 1.5%. In the 2016 fiscal year, AUDI AG increased production of cars of the Audi brand to 1,303,493 units from 1,299,434 units, prior year. In the fiscal year, 1,867,738 cars of the Audi brand were delivered to customers worldwide, compared to 1,803,246, prior year.

