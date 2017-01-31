Auchan BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : NO STAB Notice

Erweiterte Funktionen


Date: 31st January 2017


Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


Auchan Holding


Post-stabilisation Period Announcement


NO STABILISATION CARRIED OUT


Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 31st January 2017 BNP Paribas, contact: Rupert Lewis telephone: 020 7595 8222 hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.




+-------------------------+----------------------------------------------------+ 

|Issuer:                  | Auchan Holding                                     |
+-------------------------+----------------------------------------------------+ 
|Guarantor (if any):      |                                                    |
+-------------------------+----------------------------------------------------+ 
|Aggregate nominal amount:| Eur 600 Million                                    |
+-------------------------+----------------------------------------------------+ 
|Description:             | 0.625 per cent Notes due 2022                      |
+-------------------------+----------------------------------------------------+ 
|Stabilisation Manager(s):|BNP Paribas/Banca IMI/CA-CIB/Commerzbank/Deutsche   |
|                         |Bank/ Santander                                     |
+-------------------------+----------------------------------------------------+ 
|Offer price:             | 99.971                                             |
+-------------------------+----------------------------------------------------+



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.


This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.





 




