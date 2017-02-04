Erweiterte Funktionen



Atwood Oceanics Inc. Announces 75% Drop In Q1 Profit




04.02.17 01:34
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atwood Oceanics Inc.

(ATW) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit totaled $9.67 million, or $0.15 per share. This was down from $39.08 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 48.8% to $157.56 million. This was down from $307.82 million last year.


Atwood Oceanics Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $9.67 Mln. vs. $39.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.15 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.0% -Revenue (Q1): $157.56 Mln vs. $307.82 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -48.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze!
Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,65 $ 12,12 $ 0,53 $ +4,37% 04.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0500951084 860681 15,37 $ 4,82 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,80 € +4,91%  03.02.17
NYSE 12,65 $ +4,37%  03.02.17
Berlin 11,065 € +0,18%  03.02.17
Stuttgart 11,798 € 0,00%  03.02.17
Frankfurt 11,047 € -1,94%  03.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze! Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW 09.04.16
4 Atwood Oceanics Inc.(WKN: 86. 01.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...