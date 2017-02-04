Atwood Oceanics Inc. Announces 75% Drop In Q1 Profit
04.02.17 01:34
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atwood Oceanics Inc.
(ATW) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit totaled $9.67 million, or $0.15 per share. This was down from $39.08 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 48.8% to $157.56 million. This was down from $307.82 million last year.
Atwood Oceanics Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $9.67 Mln. vs. $39.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.15 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.0% -Revenue (Q1): $157.56 Mln vs. $307.82 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -48.8%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,65 $
|12,12 $
|0,53 $
|+4,37%
|04.02./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0500951084
|860681
|15,37 $
|4,82 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,80 €
|+4,91%
|03.02.17
|NYSE
|12,65 $
|+4,37%
|03.02.17
|Berlin
|11,065 €
|+0,18%
|03.02.17
|Stuttgart
|11,798 €
|0,00%
|03.02.17
|Frankfurt
|11,047 €
|-1,94%
|03.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW
|09.04.16
|4
|Atwood Oceanics Inc.(WKN: 86.
|01.04.15