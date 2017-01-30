Attorneys General From 16 States Condemn Refugee-immigrant Ban

Erweiterte Funktionen


30.01.17 14:33
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Attorneys general from 16 US states have condemned President Donald Trump's executive order imposing a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations and the suspension of the U.

S. refugee program.


"As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump's unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith," 17 Attorneys General said in a joint statement issued Sunday.


The Attorneys general applauded a stay order by many federal courts of the Administration's Executive Order, and vowed to use "all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order and preserve our nation's national security and core values."


They expressed confidence that the Executive Order will ultimately be struck down by the courts.


Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan initiated the statement. Her counterparts in California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia and Washington state are also signatories to the joint statement.


Bitte warten...