Attorney General Sessions Recuses Himself From Campaign Investigations

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facing questions about his communications with Russian officials, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday he is recusing himself from investigations related to the presidential campaign.





Sessions told a news conference he decided to recuse himself after discussing the issue with senior Justice Department officials over the last several weeks.

"Having concluded those meetings today, I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States," Sessions said.

He added, "This announcement should not be interpreted as confirmation of the existence of any investigation or suggestive of the scope of any such investigation."

Sessions said Acting Deputy Attorney General Dane Boente shall act as and perform the functions of the Attorney General with respect to any matters from which he has recused himself.

The announcement from Sessions comes amid news of the then-Senator's meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential campaign. Sessions was a top surrogate for President Donald Trump.

Sessions claimed during his confirmation hearing that he did not have communications with the Russians, but recent reports revealed he met with Kislyak twice last year.

During the news conference, Sessions attempted to clarify his comments to the committee, declaring that he never met with Russian operatives or intermediaries about the Trump campaign.

The Attorney General said he believes his answer to the question from Senator Al Franken, D-Minn., was "honest and correct" as he understood it.

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and several other Democrats have called on Sessions to resign over the latest news.

"There cannot be even the scintilla of doubt about the impartiality and fairness of the attorney general, the top law enforcement official of the land," Schumer said.

"After this, it's clear Attorney General Sessions does not meet that test," he added. "Because the Department of Justice should be above reproach, for the good of the country, Attorney General Sessions should resign."

Schumer noted that Democrats have repeatedly called on Sessions to recuse himself from any investigation into contact between Trump's campaign and Russia.

The revelations also led some top Republicans to urge Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation, but they stopped short of calling for his resignation.

Sessions told NBC News early Thursday there is "no doubt" he would recuse himself whenever it is appropriate.

Meanwhile, Trump expressed "total" confidence in Sessions and indicated he did not think the Attorney General should recuse himself from Russia investigations.

