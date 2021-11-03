Erweiterte Funktionen


Atlas Air Worldwide Q3 Profit Records Robust Growth




03.11.21 13:41
Finanztrends

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) reported an increase in third-quarter profit to $119.5 million from $74.1 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $3.91, up from $2.78 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $145.4 million or $4.88 per share.


On average, six analysts polled by ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:46 , Aktiennews
Black Tusk Resources Aktie: Da braut sich w [...]
16:46 , Aktiennews
China Aviation Oil Aktie: Das dürfte für Aufr [...]
16:46 , Aktiennews
Tradegate Wertpapierhandelsbank Aktie: DAS [...]
16:46 , Aktiennews
EEStor Aktie: So wird sich erstmal nicht viel [...]
16:46 , Aktiennews
Neos Therapeutics Aktie: Jetzt geht’s erst rich [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...