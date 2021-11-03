Atlas Air Worldwide Q3 Profit Records Robust Growth

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) reported an increase in third-quarter profit to $119.5 million from $74.1 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $3.91, up from $2.78 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $145.4 million or $4.88 per share.

On average, six analysts polled by ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



