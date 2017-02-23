Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Q4 Income Rises 50%

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.02.17 14:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.

(AAWW) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $58.97 million, or $2.24 per share. This was up from $39.44 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $529.73 million. This was up from $472.08 million last year.


Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Bitte warten...