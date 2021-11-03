Erweiterte Funktionen
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates
03.11.21 13:22
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.
The company’s bottom line totaled $119.54 million, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $74.05 million, or $2.78 per share, in last year’s third quarter.
Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported
