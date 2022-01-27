Atlantis Japan Growth Fund - Outperformance and a high income, at a discount

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) invests in a diversified portfolio of Japanese equities, with a focus on the country’s innovative, smaller-cap companies. The fund has achieved its long-term capital growth objective, delivering an average annual NAV return of 13.6% over the past 10 years, considerably outperforming its benchmark, the TOPIX, over this period. In addition, the fund pays a high and regular dividend, offering a yield of 5.3%. Yet it is trading at a much wider discount than its peers, potentially offering new investors an attractive entry point.