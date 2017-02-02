Athenahealth, Inc. Profit Advances 40% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $25.0 million, or $0.62 per share. This was up from $17.8 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $288.2 million. This was up from $257.5 million last year.

Athenahealth, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $25.0 Mln. vs. $17.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $288.2 Mln vs. $257.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.9%

