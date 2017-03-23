At Least Four People Dead And 40 Injured In Westminster Terror Incident

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A suspected Islamist terrorist mowed down scores of pedestrians on a crowded Westminster bridge before crashing his car near the gates of U.



K. Parliament and stabbing a policeman, leaving four dead in the attack.

The attacker was shot to death, authorities said, and At least 40 people were injured in the most serious act of terror in the U.K. since 2005, when coordinated bombings by Islamist extremists on buses and subway trains claimed 52 lives.

Mark Rowley, the U.K.'s top counterterror police official, said one of those who died today was a police officer - PC Keith Palmer - a member of U.K. Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command. Keith - aged 48 - had 15 years of service.

Mark Rowley, said, "I can also now confirm three members of the public also lost their lives in this attack....And I confirmed earlier, the suspected attacker was shot dead by an armed officer - therefore meaning we now have five people in total who have died."

Rowley said, "I will not comment at this stage on the identity of the attacker, but our working assumption that he was inspired by international terrorism......"Also, at this stage, but it may change - we believe approximately 40 people were injured, some with serious injuries, including three police officers, two of whom are in a serious condition."

The U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May described the attack as "sick and depraved."

The European Commission President Juncker said, "My thoughts are with London tonight, with the families of the victims, with the commuters travelling home, with the people across the country and the world trying to get in touch with their loved ones, with the emergency services working courageously tonight, as every other night."

Juncker said, "Today marks one year since the people of Brussels and Belgium suffered a similar pain and felt the support of your sympathy and solidarity. At this emotional time, we at the European Commission can only send that sympathy back twofold."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM