At Least 39 Killed In Attack On Istanbul Nightclub

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At least 39 clubgoers were killed and nearly 70 were hospitalized after an unknown attacker entered the Reina nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey early Sunday and started shooting.





Officials reportedly said at least 15 foreigners were killed, including citizens from Israel, Belgium, Lebanon, Jordan, France, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

The attacker left his gun before "taking advantage of the chaos" and fleeing the scene, Turkey's Prime Minister, Binali Yildirim reportedly said.

Binali Yildirim reportedly confirmed the gunman was not dressed as Santa Claus, contradicting earlier reports.

Despite no group yet claiming responsibility, Turkish authorities quickly characterized the attack as the work of terrorists.

