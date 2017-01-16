Erweiterte Funktionen


At Least 37 Killed In Turkish Cargo Plane Crash In Kyrgyzstan




16.01.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Turkish Airlines cargo plane crashed near Manas international airport of Kyrgyzstan on Monday, killing at least 37 people, according to reports


The report noted that six children were among the victims and 15 houses were damaged.


Most of the victims were residents of the village hit by the Boeing 747 when it tried to land in poor visibility at around 7:30 am local time.


The plane was on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul.


