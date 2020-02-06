Astrid Kahmke, Festivalkuratorin der Virtual Worlds, wechselt zur Medien.Bayern GmbH (FOTO)

München (ots) ---- English version below ---München, 06.02.2020 - 2019 gründete Astrid Kahmke gemeinsam mit dem Team desBayerischen Filmzentrums und in enger Zusammenarbeit mit dem FILMFEST MÜNCHENdas internationale Festival VIRTUAL WORLDS, das sofort zu einem großen Erfolgwurde. Nun wechselt sie zur Medien.Bayern GmbH, der Dachgesellschaft für denMedienstandort Bayern der Bayerischen Landeszentrale für neue Medien. DasVIRTUAL WORLDS FESTIVAL wird neben dem XR Hub Bavaria/Munich zu einer weiterenSäule für Innovation im Unternehmen.Digitalministerin Judith Gerlach betonte: "Es ist ein toller Erfolg, dass dievon uns finanzierten Anfänge der 'I4C'-Veranstaltungsreihe und der Dachmarke'Immersive Bavaria' unter dem Dach des Bayerischen Filmzentrums nun in eininternational beachtetes Festival mit Wettbewerb und Konferenz gewachsen sind.Ich wünsche mir für die zweite Ausgabe der Virtual Worlds natürlich vielekreative und überraschende XR-Experiences aus aller Welt. Ich bin sicher, dassdie Virtual Worlds eine große Publikumsresonanz finden werden. Narrative XR istfür mich eine Erweiterung der erzählerischen Möglichkeiten des Films und ich bingespannt, was uns die Virtual Worlds 2020 präsentieren werden."Stefan Sutor: "Ich freue mich, dass wir das VIRTUAL WORLDS FESTIVAL in derMedien.Bayern GmbH organisieren können; damit schaffen wir Synergien mit unserenanderen Medieninnovationsprojekten am Standort Bayern wie dem Media Lab Bayern,den Medientagen München oder dem XR Hub. Von dem Festival gehen wichtige Impulsefür innovative Medienproduktionen aus - zum Vorteil des Medienstandortes Bayern.Das Festival findet in enger Zusammenarbeit mit dem FILMFEST MÜNCHEN statt,gefördert vom Bayerischen Staatsministerium für Digitales.Diana Iljine: "Nach dem großartigen Erfolg, den wir im vergangenen Jahr feierndurften, freuen wir uns, dass das VIRTUAL WORLDS FESTIVAL seinen Weg gemeinsammit dem FILMFEST MÜNCHEN fortsetzt und - diesmal sogar über den gesamtenFestivalzeitraum - spannende Impulse für die Branche und das Publikum setzenwird. Wir empfinden dies als große Bereicherung."Astrid Kahmke hatte sich in der Vergangenheit als Creative Director desBayerischen Filmzentrums insbesondere mit der Etablierung des European Creators'Lab und ihrem Interesse an "Future of Storytelling" und immersivenErzählformaten international einen Namen gemacht. Sie blickt auf eineerfolgreiche Karriere als Filmproduzentin zurück, ist in zahlreicheninternationalen Gremien und Netzwerken, und beschäftigt sich seit 2014 intensivmit XR und dem Erzählen im Raum. Als Gastdozentin unterrichtet sie an derHochschule Darmstadt Expanded Realities und ist im wissenschaftlichen Beirat derAkademie für Theater und Digitalität in Dortmund.Astrid Kahmke: "Künstler und Kreative weltweit befassen sich mit Virtual Realityund immersivem Erzählen und die experiences, die sie uns schenken sinderstaunlich, wundervoll und sehr oft zutiefst berührend. Die Virtual Worlds istein internationaler Wettbewerb für narrative XR, eine Ausstellung derexperiences, und bietet zahlreiche networking events und einen b2b marketwährend unserer Professional Days. Eine international Experten-Jury wird diebesten immersiven experiences auszeichnen."VIRTUAL WORLDS ist ein internationales Festival für künstlerische immersiveexperiences, veranstaltet von der Medien.Bayern GmbH in Kooperation mit deminternationalen FILMFEST MÜNCHEN und gefördert vom Bayerischen Staatsministeriumfür Digitales. Das Festival wird vom 26. Juni bis 4. Juli in Münchenwegweisende, innovative und preisgekrönte immersive experiences aus aller Weltzeigen.Über das FILMFEST MÜNCHENDas FILMFEST MÜNCHEN findet seit 1983 Ende Juni statt. Nach den BerlinerFilmfestspielen ist es das größte Filmfestival in Deutschland mit rund 80.000Besuchern und mehr als 2.500 deutschen und internationalen Medienprofessionalsund akkreditierten Journalisten. Seit 1983 stellte das FILMFEST MÜNCHEN über7.000 Spiel- und Dokumentarfilme sowie TV-Movies in internationaler,europäischer oder deutscher Erstaufführung vor.Über die Medien.Bayern GmbHDie Medien.Bayern GmbH ist die Dachgesellschaft für den Medienstandort Bayern.Sie vernetzt Medienunternehmen in Bayern über Branchengrenzen hinweg, informiertüber den Standort und macht ihn international sichtbar. Sie fördert Innovationenim Medienbereich und unterstützt Medienstartups. Zur GmbH gehörenVeranstaltungen wie die MEDIENTAGE MÜNCHEN und die Lokalrundfunktage, dasMedienNetzwerk Bayern, das Media Lab Bayern, XPLR: Media in Bavaria und der XRHub Bavaria. Die Medien.Bayern GmbH ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der BayerischenLandeszentrale für neue Medien (BLM) und wird gefördert vom Freistaat Bayern.Kontakt:Astrid Kahmke Festivaldirector Virtual Worlds info@virtualworlds-festival.comwww.virtualworlds-festival.com --- ENGLISH VERSION ---Astrid Kahmke, festival director of Virtual Worlds, moves to Medien.Bayern GmbHIn 2019 Astrid Kahmke founded the international festival VIRTUAL WORLDS togetherwith the team of the Bavarian Film Centre and in close cooperation with theinternational FILMFEST MÜNCHEN, which immediately became a great success. Nowshe is moving to Medien.Bayern GmbH, the holding company of the Bavarian StateAgency for New Media for the media region Bavaria. The VIRTUAL WORLDS FESTIVALis another pillar for innovation in the company alongside the XR HubBavaria/Munich.The Bavarian State Minister for Digital Affairs, Judith Gerlach, emphasized: "Itis a great success that the beginnings of the 'I4C' event series and the brand'Immersive Bavaria', which we financed under the umbrella of the Bavarian FilmCentre, have now grown into an internationally renowned festival withcompetition and conference. For the second edition of Virtual Worlds, manycreative and surprising XR-experiences from all over the world will bepresented. I am sure that Virtual Worlds will find a great audience response.For me, Narrative XR is an extension of the narrative possibilities of film andI am curious to see what Virtual Worlds 2020 will present to us.Stefan Sutor: "I am glad that we are able to organize the VIRTUAL WORLDSFESTIVAL at Medien.Bayern GmbH; this will create synergies with our other mediainnovation projects in Bavaria such as the Media Lab, the Medientage München orthe XR Hub. The festival provides important impulses for innovative mediaproductions - to the advantage of Bavaria as a media region."The festival takes place in close cooperation with FILMFEST MÜNCHEN, supportedby the Bavarian State Ministry of Digital Affairs.Diana Iljine: "After the great success we were able to celebrate last year, weare delighted that the VIRTUAL WORLDS FESTIVAL is continuing its path togetherwith FILMFEST MÜNCHEN and will provide exciting impulses for the industry andthe audience - this time even over the entire duration of the festival. Weconsider this a great enrichment."In the past, Astrid Kahmke achieved international acknowledgment as CreativeDirector of the Bavarian Film Centre, particularly with the establishment of theEuropean Creators' Lab and her interest in "Future of Storytelling" andimmersive narrative formats. She looks back on a successful career as a filmproducer, is a member of numerous international committees and networks, and hasbeen intensively involved with XR and spatial storytelling since 2014. As aguest lecturer she teaches at the University of Applied Sciences DarmstadtExpanded Realities and is on the scientific advisory board of the Academy forTheatre and Digitality in Dortmund.Astrid Kahmke: "Worldwide are artists and creatives exploring virtual realityand immersive storytelling and the experiences they provide us are amazing,wonderful and very often deeply touching. Virtual Worlds is an internationalcompetition for narrative XR, an exhibition of experiences, and offers numerousnetworking events as well as a b2b market during our Professional Days. Aninternational expert jury will award the best immersive experiences".VIRTUAL WORLDS is an international Festival for artistic immersive experiences,organized by the Medien.Bayern GmbH in cooperation with the InternationalFilmfest München, funded by the Bavarian Ministry for Digital Affairs. Thefestival presents groundbreaking, innovative and award-winning immersiveexperiences from around the world in Munich from 26 June to 4 July, 2020.About FILMFEST MÜNCHENThe FILMFEST MÜNCHEN has been taking place at the end of June since 1983. Afterthe Berlin Film Festival, it is the largest film festival in Germany with around80,000 visitors and more than 2,500 German and international media professionalsand accredited journalists. Since 1983, FILMFEST MÜNCHEN has presented over7,000 feature films, documentaries and TV movies in international, European orGerman premieres.About Medien.Bayern GmbHMedien.Bayern GmbH is the holding company for the media location Bavaria. Itconnects media companies in Bavaria across industry boundaries, informs aboutthe region and creates international visibility. It promotes innovations in themedia sector and supports media start-ups. The GmbH includes events such asMEDIENTAGE MÜNCHEN and Lokalrundfunktage, MedienNetzwerk Bayern, Media LabBayern, XPLR: Media in Bavaria and the XR Hub Bavaria. Medien.Bayern GmbH is asubsidiary of the Bavarian Regulatory Authority for Commercial Broadcasting(BLM) and is funded by the Free State of Bavaria.Contact:Astrid KahmkeFestivaldirector Virtual Worlds info@virtualworlds-festival.comwww.virtualworlds-festival.comPressekontakt:Medien.Bayern GmbHKerstin GrünewaldTelefon: 089/68999210Fax: 089/68999199kerstin.gruenewald@medientage.deWeiteres Material: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/61644/4512588OTS: Medien.Bayern GmbHOriginal-Content von: Medien.Bayern GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell