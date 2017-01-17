Erweiterte Funktionen

Astrazeneca Amends, Expands, Initiates Trials In 1st-line NSCLC IO Programme




17.01.17 08:50
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) on Tuesday provided an update on its Immuno-Oncology late-stage clinical development programme in 1st-line non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, including a refinement of the Phase III MYSTIC trial.


The company also announced the expansion of the Phase III NEPTUNE trial and the initiation of the new Asia-focused Phase III PEARL trial, which would strengthen the China regulatory submission opportunity.


Sean Bohen, Executive Vice President, Global Medicines Development and Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca, said, "The MYSTIC trial amendments, the NEPTUNE trial expansion and initiation of the new PEARL trial are all designed to enhance our options in 1st-line NSCLC for IO-IO combination as well as for IO monotherapy."


The MYSTIC trial was initially designed to assess the benefit of durvalumab monotherapy and durvalumab and tremelimumab combination therapy versus standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy, focused on progression-free survival.


The company noted that the MYSTIC trial will now assess PFS and overall survival endpoints in patients with PDL1-expressing tumours for both durvalumab monotherapy and the combination of durva + treme, as well as in 'all comers' for the combination of durva + treme, versus SoC chemotherapy.


The Company has updated the endpoints of the MYSTIC trial to include OS and PFS in durvalumab monotherapy.


The Company anticipates MYSTIC PFS data in mid-2017 and final OS data at the latest in 2018. MYSTIC also includes several undisclosed interim analyses for OS.


Additionally, the ongoing NEPTUNE trial will be expanded with local patients to support regulatory submission of durva + treme combination therapy in China for 1st-line NSCLC patients.


The company has also initiated the new Phase III PEARL trial of durvalumab monotherapy versus SoC chemotherapy in 1st-line NSCLC patients whose tumours express PD-L1. The PEARL trial focuses on Asian countries, primarily China, due to the high prevalence of NSCLC in the region.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,69 € 52,83 € -0,14 € -0,27% 17.01./09:34
 
ISIN WKN
GB0009895292 886455 64,15 € 46,03 €
