AstraZeneca Says FDA Accepts NDA For LYNPARZA Tablets

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company's New Drug Application or NDA for LYNPARZA(olaparib) tablets (300mg twice daily) for use in platinum-sensitive, relapsed ovarian cancer patients in the maintenance setting.





The FDA has also granted priority review status with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) set for third quarter 2017. The NDA submission includes the LYNPARZA Phase III SOLO-2 trial data, which showed a reduced risk of disease progression by 70 percent, compared with placebo in germline BRCA-mutated patients. SOLO-2 trial results were presented on March 14th at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer.

The FDA grants Priority Review to applications for medicines that treat serious conditions and, if approved, would provide a significant improvement in treatment, safety, or efficacy over existing therapies.2 For applications granted priority review, the FDA takes action within six months of submission, compared with the standard 10-month review timeline.

Results from the Phase III SOLO-2 trial demonstrated a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) with LYNPARZA tablets, compared with placebo.1 The trial met its primary endpoint of investigator-assessed PFS (HR 0.30; 95% CI 0.22-0.41; P<0.0001; median 19.1 months vs 5.5 months).

PFS as measured by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) evaluation, a pre-specified sensitivity analysis supporting the primary endpoint, demonstrated a median PFS of 30.2 months vs 5.5 months for placebo, representing an improvement of 24.7 months (HR 0.25; 95% CI 0.18-0.35; P<0.0001).

The safety profile for patients treated with LYNPARZA tablets during the SOLO-2 trial was generally consistent to those observed with the currently approved capsule formulation. Grade ?3 adverse events were reported in 36.9% of patients treated with LYNPARZA, and in 18.2% of patients who received placebo.

