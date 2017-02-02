Erweiterte Funktionen

AstraZeneca Q4 Profit Soars, Revenues Down; Sees Weak Results In FY17




02.02.17 08:29
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit before tax soared to $2.18 billion from last year's $802 million.

Earnings per share climbed 93 percent to $1.46 from $0.63 a year ago.


Core pre-tax profit was $1.84 billion, compared to $1.40 billion a year ago. Core earnings per share were $1.21, compared to $0.94 last year.


Total revenues for the quarter declined 13 percent to $5.59 billion from $6.40 billion a year ago. Revenues dropped 12 percent on a constant currency basis.


Product Sales declined 15 percent, primarily reflecting the entry of Crestor generic medicines in the US. Crestor represents the last anticipated blockbuster patent expiry, ahead of significant late-stage pipeline news flow.


Further, the company announced a second interim dividend of $1.90 per share has been declared, bringing the dividend for the full year to $2.80 per share.


Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the projects, at constant exchange rates, a low to mid single-digit percentage decline in total revenue, and a low to mid teens percentage decline in core earnings per share.


Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, said, "2017 has the potential to be a turning point for our company as we near the end of our patent-expiry period and bring new medicines to patients across the globe. We anticipate defining data, in particular from our outstanding pipeline of Immuno-Oncology and targeted treatments."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,875 € 50,71 € -0,835 € -1,65% 02.02./10:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009895292 886455 64,15 € 46,03 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,698 € -3,69%  10:23
Hamburg 50,40 € +2,04%  08:11
Hannover 50,40 € +2,04%  08:11
Berlin 50,50 € +0,72%  08:08
Düsseldorf 50,40 € +0,42%  09:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 52,10 $ 0,00%  31.01.17
München 50,40 € -0,71%  08:00
Xetra 49,875 € -1,65%  10:18
Frankfurt 49,886 € -2,18%  10:06
Stuttgart 49,70 € -3,41%  09:05
  = Realtime
