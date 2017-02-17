AstraZeneca: Lynparza Shows Improved Progression-free Survival Vs Chemotherapy

Erweiterte Funktionen

17.02.17 08:30
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said, in the treatment of patients with HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer harbouring germline BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations, Lynparza showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in progression-free survival compared with those who received chemotherapy (capecitabine, vinorelbine or eribulin).

Initial findings from this Phase III OLYMPIAD study indicate that the safety profile of Lynparza was consistent with previous studies.


OLYMPIAD is a randomised, multi-center Phase III trial assessing the efficacy and safety of Lynparza (300 mg twice daily) to 'physician's choice' chemotherapy in 302 patients with HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer with germline BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations, which are predicted or suspected to be deleterious. The international study was conducted in 19 countries.


AstraZeneca said its Phase III OLYMPIAD trial was the first positive randomised trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a PARP inhibitor beyond ovarian cancer. A full evaluation of the OLYMPIAD data is ongoing and the results will be submitted for presentation at a forthcoming medical meeting.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



