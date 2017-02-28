AstraZeneca: FDA Approves Once-daily Qtern For Adults With Type-2 Diabetes
28.02.17 09:06
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved once-daily Qtern (10mg dapagliflozin and 5mg saxagliptin) for adults with type-2 diabetes.
The new medicine is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic (blood sugar level) control in adults with type-2 diabetes who have inadequate control with dapagliflozin (10mg) or who are already treated with dapagliflozin and saxagliptin.
The company noted that Qtern fixed-dose combination will provide an additional oral medicine option for patients taking Farxiga (dapagliflozin) to improve blood sugar level.
Qtern combines two anti-hyperglycaemic agents with complementary mechanisms of action in a once-daily tablet: Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor; and saxagliptin, a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor.
The FDA approved Qtern based on data from a 24-week, Phase III, multi-centre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of saxagliptin added to dapagliflozin in adult patients with type-2 diabetes.
